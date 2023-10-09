Qatar mediates urgent prisoner swap between Hamas, Israel

Hamas on Saturday launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 9th October 2023 1:51 pm IST
Murder convict nabbed from Telangana 12 years after jumping parole
Representational image

Gaza: Qatar is mediating an urgent prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel, a source in the militant group has said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“With the US support, Qatar is seeking to accomplish an urgent agreement that would lead to the release of Israeli women captured by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli prisons,” the source, who wished to remain anonymous, told Xinhua news agency.

Hamas has informed Qatar that it would agree to the prisoner swap if all the 36 Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli jails would be released, according to the source.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Over 130 Israelis captured by Hamas, Islamic Jihad

Hamas on Saturday launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

During the attack, Hamas militants broke through the security fence that separates the Gaza Strip from Israel and stormed nearby communities, killing and capturing Israelis, including women.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry’s latest update on Sunday said the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 413, with more than 2,300 others injured, while Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported the death toll in Israel has reached 700.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 9th October 2023 1:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button