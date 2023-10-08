Over 30 Israelis captured by Palestinian Islamic Jihad group

Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Nakhaleh said on Sunday that his group is holding more than 30 Israeli captives who were abducted in the Gaza Strip.

This came during the surprise attack in which the group participated with Hamas on Saturday, October 7, launching thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip and hundreds of its fighters into Israeli territory.

In a televised speech, Ziad Nakhaleh said, “The soldiers and settlers that we are holding as prisoners of war in Gaza are in the dozens and more. I can say that they are much more than that.”

He added that the captive will not be released until all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are set free.

On Sunday, Israeli forces were pursuing Palestinian fighters infiltrating its territory and bombing the Gaza Strip, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a “long and difficult war” after the fighting left about a thousand dead on both sides.

The Israeli army announced on Sunday its intention to evacuate all residents from the vicinity of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.