350 Israelis, 313 Palestinians killed as war enters 2nd day

The conflict between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israeli forces continued on Sunday, October 8, with a total of 663 killed on both sides.

This comes after Hamas on Saturday, October 7, infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war“.

Israeli media reported that the Hamas attack on the country’s south has resulted in the deaths of 350 people, 1,800 injured, and 750 missing.

Israeli soldiers killed by Hamas bullet so far. Photo: Shehab News Agency/X

According to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 313 people, including 20 children have been killed and 1,990 injured so far due to Israeli attacks.

The conflict is escalating, with Hezbollah claiming responsibility for firing from Lebanon into northern Israel.

In a televised address on Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will use all of its strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities. “All the places that Hamas hides in, operates from, we will turn them into ruins,” he added.

Two Israelis killed in Egypt

A gunman opened fire on a tourist bus in Egypt, resulting in the death of at least two Israelis, according to media reports.

تغطية صحفية: من مكان عملية إطلاق النار على حافلة للمستوطنين في الإسكندرية المصرية والتي أسفرت عن مقتل مستوطنين وإصابة آخرين. pic.twitter.com/4DxagPt1ZS — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 8, 2023

Netanyahu is assessing the situation

Israeli Prime Minister’s Office: Netanyahu is assessing the situation with the Defense Minister, Army Chief of Staff, and senior security leaders.

Major missile strike launched at Sderot

The armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, “directs a major missile strike on the settlement of Sderot with 100 missiles”, the group just said on its Telegram channel.