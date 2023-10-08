Israel invokes Article 40 Aleph to declare war after 50 years

Israeli Political-Security Cabinet on Sunday, October 8, invoked Article 40 Aleph to officially declare war for the first time since 1973.

This move comes after Hamas on Saturday, October 7, infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce “a long and difficult war“.

The Israeli death toll from the unprecedented attack has touched 650 and more than 2,000 have been wounded.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Office of the Prime Minister of Israel announced, “Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government.”

“The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday (Saturday, 7 October 2023),” it added.

What is Article 40?

About Article 40 Aleph

Article 40 Aleph was first used in 1973 during Yom Kippur War, also known as the October War or Ramzan War, which spanned for approximately 19 days. It began on October 6, 1973, and ended with a ceasefire on October 25, 1973.

Aleph, the first letter in the Hebrew script, signifies the origin of the universe.

What is Yom Kippur War?

The Yom Kippur War was a conflict that took place between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria. It began on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, which had coincided with the 10th day of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan in 1973.

Egypt and Syria’s military buildup and confidence in challenging Israel during Yom Kippur, believing a surprise attack would give them an advantage, fell short.

The majority of conflict between the two sides occurred in the Sinai Peninsula and Golan Heights, both occupied by Israel in 1967.

What caused Yom Kippur War?

One of the main causes was the long-standing Arab-Israeli conflict and the unresolved issue of Palestinian territories. The Arab states, including Egypt and Syria, felt marginalized and humiliated by Israel’s victory in the 1967 Six-Day War. This led to a desire to regain lost territory and restore Arab pride.

The war ended with a ceasefire between Israel and Egypt and Israel and Syria, backed by the United Nations. This led to renewed diplomatic negotiations, eventually resulting in peace treaties between Israel and Egypt in 1979 and Israel and Jordan in 1994.

Casualties of the Yom Kippur War

As per media reports,

Israel— Around 2,500 Israeli soldiers were killed, and approximately 8,000 were wounded.

Egypt— It is estimated that Egypt suffered around 10,000-15,000 military casualties, including both soldiers killed and wounded.

Syria— The Syrian casualties are estimated to be around 3,500-5,000, including both soldiers killed and wounded.

Other Arab forces: Casualties among other Arab forces involved in the war, such as Jordan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, were around 2,000-3,000 combined.