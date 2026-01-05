52-year-old Kerala woman dies in trekking accident in Oman

A 52-year-old Indian woman has died in a trekking accident in Oman‘s Jebel Shams mountain range, just weeks after returning from her father’s funeral in Kerala.

Sharada Iyer, a former manager with Oman Air who had been living in Muscat, was trekking along the Wadi Ghul in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate when the tragedy struck on January 2, Gulf News reported The region is known for its steep cliffs and challenging terrain that pose significant risks to trekkers.

Iyer, originally from Thazhava in Kerala, had returned to Oman on December 24 after attending her father RD Iyer’s funeral.

Sharada’s body is being flown from Oman to Kerala, with the last rites scheduled for January 7 at the family’s ancestral home in Thazhava.

Her sister, Malayalam playback singer Chitra Iyer, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram following the news . “Run along, you feisty little banshee of a sister! You run too fast! But I’ll catch up… eventually… soon, I promise,” she wrote .Authorities have not disclosed the exact cause of death, though Sharada was part of a group trekking when the accident occurred.