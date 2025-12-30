Indian expat among four killed in Oman road accident

Muscat: An Indian expatriate was among four people killed in a road accident in Oman’s South Al Batinah Governorate on Sunday night, December 28.

The incident took place at around 9 pm in Rustaq when two vehicles collided, one of which was travelling from Ibri.

As reported by media reports, theIndian victim has been identified as 40-year-old Afzal from Chelari in Kerala’s Malappuram district. He was in one car, while the other vehicle was carrying an Omani family. Three members of the family were killed.

Confirming the incident, Oman’s Ministry of Health said in a post on X that Rustaq Hospital responded to a mass casualty emergency resulting in four fatalities. The hospital’s emergency department also received three critically injured patients, who are currently undergoing intensive medical treatment.

Afzal’s body has been kept at the hospital mortuary. Arrangements are in progress to complete official procedures for its repatriation to India.