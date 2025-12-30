Indian expat among four killed in Oman road accident

Three others injured in the crash had been admitted to Rustaq Hospital.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2025 9:52 pm IST
The image of 40-year-old Indian expat Afzal, who died in a road accident in Oman.
Afzal, the Indian expat killed in a road accident in Oman. Photo: Mathrubhumi/X

Muscat: An Indian expatriate was among four people killed in a road accident in Oman’s South Al Batinah Governorate on Sunday night, December 28.

Advertisement

The incident took place at around 9 pm in Rustaq when two vehicles collided, one of which was travelling from Ibri.

As reported by media reports, theIndian victim has been identified as 40-year-old Afzal from Chelari in Kerala’s Malappuram district. He was in one car, while the other vehicle was carrying an Omani family. Three members of the family were killed.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Confirming the incident, Oman’s Ministry of Health said in a post on X that Rustaq Hospital responded to a mass casualty emergency resulting in four fatalities. The hospital’s emergency department also received three critically injured patients, who are currently undergoing intensive medical treatment.

Afzal’s body has been kept at the hospital mortuary. Arrangements are in progress to complete official procedures for its repatriation to India.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2025 9:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button