UAE: Indian expat student dies of cardiac arrest

Her parents are completing the necessary legal formalities to repatriate her body to India for burial.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2025 1:32 pm IST
The image of Aisha Mariam, a 17-year-old Indian expatriate student who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Sharjah.
Indian expat student Aisha Mariam (Photo: X)

Sharjah: A 17-year-old Indian expat student in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday, December 24, just two weeks after celebrating her birthday, according to media reports.

The deceased has been identified as Aisha Mariam, a Grade 11 student at Sharjah Indian School. She hailed from Pappinisseri in Kannur district, Kerala, and was residing in Sharjah with her family.

Aisha fell ill suddenly at her residence on Thursday morning. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sharjah, where doctors made efforts to revive her. However, she did not respond to treatment and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

Hospital authorities have not yet confirmed whether the teenager had any pre-existing medical condition. Details regarding her medical history are currently unavailable.

Aisha’s mortal remains have been kept at the Sharjah Police Mortuary, while her parents — Mohammed Saife and Rubeena Mohammed Saife — are completing the necessary legal formalities to repatriate her body to India for burial.

The incident comes amid growing concern following similar cases involving young expats in the UAE, including the death of an 18-year-old Indian student in Dubai due to cardiac arrest on October 21.

