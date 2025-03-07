52-year-old man arrested for multiple house burglaries

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in multiple house burglaries across the Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates. The police recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 12.5 lakh from the accused’s possession.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Saleem also known by various aliases including Sunil Shetty, Ibrahim, and Setty Saleem. He was arrested on March 6 near MBNR X Road, Chandrayangutta Flyover. He had been on the run since committing a series of house burglaries in the Bandlaguda and Balapur police jurisdiction.

Based on a tip-off, the commissioner’s task force and Bandlaguda police tracked down Saleem. Upon interrogation, he confessed to committing three recent house burglaries.

After the arrest, the accused was presented before the Court for judicial remand.

Further investigation is ongoing.