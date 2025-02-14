Three arrested Rs 3 crore jewellery, cash theft in Hyderabad’s Narayanguda

Hyderabad: Police on Thursday, February 13 arrested three persons for theft in Hyderabad accusing them of stealing gold and diamond ornaments along with cash totalling Rs 3 crore in the city’s Narayanguda area that happened on February 10.

The accused were identified as brothers Manoj Mukhiya and Susheel Mukhiya. Both worked as cooks and hail from Madhubani district in Bihar and 40-year-old Basanti Arhi, who worked as a domestic help and is a native of West Bengal.

During a press conference, the Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand said, “The modus operandi of the prime accused Manoj Mukhiyaa and his associates were to first select the house of a rich family, especially from the Marwadi and Jain communities and join as domestic helpers, cooks or security guards.”

Manoj, Susheel and Basanti who worked as house helpers in a home owned by Abhay Kedia in Hyderabad conducted the theft by stealing property, ornaments and cash worth Rs 3 crore. Based on Kedia’s caretaker Rahul’s complaint, a case was registered.

The three, after gaining the trust of the owners had planned to execute the theft and were willing to commit murder of the house owners. Fortunately, they are presently in Dubai for their daughter’s wedding ceremony, stated Kedia’s complaint.

According to police, on the interviewing night of February 10 and 11, Manoj, Susheel and Basanti gained entry into the Kedia’s household ransacking the almirahs and lockers. They stole diamonds, gold, silver, ornaments and cash worth Rs 20 lakh as well as other foreign currency totalling Rs 2 crore.

Commissioner CV Anand said the Hyderabad police retrieved Rs 1 crore from the stolen property. “We are still working on recovering the complete amount,” he said.

The senior police officer also informed that Manoj is a serial offender serving jail terms in Delhi. “Manoj is involved in many property offences. He has several non-bailable warrants pending against him. In fact, Manoj has been absconding since 2024 after killing a woman in Hyderabad’s Domalguda area,” the Hyderabad city police commissioner said.

The senior police officer beware the citizens of Hyderabad to conduct thorough background checks when recruiting house helpers or employees.

“Citizens, before appointing helpers at their houses should crosscheck their backgrounds, collect their ID proofs and inform the local police station to prevent such incidents,” he said. He appreciated the efforts made by the special teams from Narayanguda Police East Zone and Task Force.

The accused, along with the seized property, have been produced before the court for judicial remand.