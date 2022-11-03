53 pc Delhi-NCR locals blame stubble burning as primary air pollution cause: Survey

New Delhi: Around 53% of the Delhi-NCR residents identify stubble burning in neighbouring states as the “primary cause” of rising levels of air pollution, according to a survey.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles is based on responses from 20,000 citizens.

Around 10,037 respondents identified stubble burning by farmers in adjoining states as the root cause of bad air quality in the national capital, it said.

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday with its Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping at 426 at 9.10 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The data breakup shows that a much smaller percentage of 13% believe the primary cause is “motor vehicle emissions”, while 7% of the respondents blamed it on “garbage burning in the city”.

Around 7% of respondents held “industrial emissions” responsible and 7% blamed “construction activity”, the survey said.

When asked about the Odd-Even vehicle program, around 10,547 of the respondents said they “don’t support” the scheme, the survey said.

“The data breakup shows 56% of respondents do not support it while 38% are willing to support this step to reduce pollution,” it said.

