535 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 535 people were held for drunk driving in Hyderabad in a special drive conducted on November 21 and 22.

Among those arrested, 430 were two-wheeler drivers, 39 were three-wheeler drivers, and 66 were four-wheeler and heavy vehicle drivers. As many as 191 offenders recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 51-100, 115 offenders had 30-50 BAC, 108 recorded BAC of 101-150.

Another 70 people had 151-200 BAC , 27 had 201-250 BAC ,14 had 251-300 BAC and 10 had BAC above 300.

“There will be zero tolerance on Drunk & drive violations, and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police,” said a statement.

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.