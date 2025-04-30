53,705 candidates appear for TS EAPCET agri and pharma exams

Hyderabad: A total of 53,705 candidates appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2025 Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exams held on Tuesday, April 29.

This impressive turnout represents 93 percent attendance out of the 57,664 students who had registered for the exams, which are being conducted in two shifts across the state.

At Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), the day began with a formal procedure to finalise and secure the question paper codes.

This event was attended by several senior officials, including Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof. V Balakishore Reddy, JNTUH vice chancellor T Kishan Kumar Reddy, rector K Vijayakumar Reddy, TSCHE secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, registrar K Venkateswara Rao, and convener Dean Kumar, among others.

Following the proceedings at the university, Prof. Balakishore Reddy visited the CMR College exam centre to review the arrangements and ensure that the examination process was running smoothly and securely.

Across Telangana, a total of 112 exam centres have been set up for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, with strict adherence to protocols and guidelines.

The TS EAPCET Agriculture and Pharmacy exams are conducted online and consist of 160 multiple-choice questions covering Biology (Botany and Zoology), Physics, and Chemistry.

The official answer key for these streams will be released on May 4, with candidates given the opportunity to submit objections until May 6.