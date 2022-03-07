54.18 pc voting till 5 pm in seventh phase of UP assembly polls

Lucknow: A voter turnout of 54.18 percent was recorded till 5 pm on Monday in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Election Commission data showed that Chandauli was the only district to have crossed 50 percent voter turnout till 3 pm but all other districts have now seen over 50 percent voting.

Chandauli continued to have the highest poll percentage of 59.59 percent followed by Sonbhadra with 56.95 percent.

Varanasi recorded a voter turnout of 52.79 percent till 5 pm while it was 52.34 percent in Azamgarh.

The polling percentage was 55. 04 percent in Mau, Mirzapur (54.93 percent), Bhadohi (54.26 percent), Ghazipur (53.67 percent), and Jaunpur (53.55 percent).