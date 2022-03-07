54.18 pc voting till 5 pm in seventh phase of UP assembly polls

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 7th March 2022 7:10 pm IST
ANI

Lucknow: A voter turnout of 54.18 percent was recorded till 5 pm on Monday in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Election Commission data showed that Chandauli was the only district to have crossed 50 percent voter turnout till 3 pm but all other districts have now seen over 50 percent voting.

Chandauli continued to have the highest poll percentage of 59.59 percent followed by Sonbhadra with 56.95 percent.

MS Education Academy

Varanasi recorded a voter turnout of 52.79 percent till 5 pm while it was 52.34 percent in Azamgarh.

The polling percentage was 55. 04 percent in Mau, Mirzapur (54.93 percent), Bhadohi (54.26 percent), Ghazipur (53.67 percent), and Jaunpur (53.55 percent).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button