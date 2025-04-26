55 Pakistani nationals living in Maharashtra on short-term visas asked to leave by Apr 27

Mumbai: As many as 55 Pakistani nationals living in Maharashtra on short-term visas have been asked to leave the country by the Central government’s deadline of April 27, an official from the state home department said on Saturday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 persons, most of them tourists, lost their lives earlier this week.

The External Affairs and Home ministries have issued instructions that Pakistani nationals leave India by April 27, the official told PTI.

The official said there are 18 Pakistani nationals on short-term visas in Nagpur, 19 in Thane city, 12 in Jalgaon and three in Pune city, while Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Raigad have one each.

He said unit commanders (commissioners and superintendents of police) have been instructed to ensure their exit by April 27.

Meanwhile, authorities in Nashik confirmed that six Pakistani women lived in the city, but they haven’t received official communication about their deportation.

The commissionerate has not received any written instruction from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) till late Friday night, an official said.

“The administration is on alert. Though we have not received an authorised copy of the order yet, we have started collecting the necessary information,” district collector Jalaj Sharma said.

Following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27, while medical visas issued to them will be valid only till April 29.