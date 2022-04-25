550 Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment in Israeli jails: Report

Jerusalem: The number of Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment in the Israeli prisons rose to 550, local media reported on Monday.

This came in a report released by the Center for Palestinian Prisoner Studies after an Israeli court on Sunday sentenced Palestinian prisoner Khalil Dweikat to life.

According to the report, the Israeli district court in Lod sentenced 46-year-old Dweikat, from the village of Rujeib near Nablus, to life and fined him 258,000 shekels ($78,000).

Dweikat was arrested on August 24, 2020, and interrogated for more than a month over allegations that his collaborators had been killed. He spent six months in solitary confinement.

Also Read Israeli forces detain 16 Palestinian Journalists: Report

Two months after Dweikat was charged, the Israel Defense Forces demolished his home.