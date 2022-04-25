550 Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment in Israeli jails: Report

Several demonstrations held on April 17 across the occupied Palestinian territories to mark Palestinian Prisoners Day.

Jerusalem: The number of Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment in the Israeli prisons rose to 550, local media reported on Monday.

This came in a report released by the Center for Palestinian Prisoner Studies after an Israeli court on Sunday sentenced Palestinian prisoner Khalil Dweikat to life.

According to the report, the Israeli district court in Lod sentenced 46-year-old Dweikat, from the village of Rujeib near Nablus, to life and fined him 258,000 shekels ($78,000).

Dweikat was arrested on August 24, 2020, and interrogated for more than a month over allegations that his collaborators had been killed. He spent six months in solitary confinement.

Two months after Dweikat was charged, the Israel Defense Forces demolished his home.

