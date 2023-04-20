5500 and counting: Siasat performs dignified burial of unclaimed Muslim bodies

Hyderabad: Imagine how bad it would feel if the bodies of unknown Muslim men and women were set on fire in a crematorium or buried somewhere away from the city without performing namaz-e-janaza. Thanks be to Allah (SWT), He has filled the hearts and minds of Hyderabadis with love, compassion, sincerity and respect for others, especially for those in need. In this regard, the readers of Siasat have shown special kindness and warmth to its Editor Zahid Ali Khan and Siasat Millat Fund. It has so far performed dignified burial of the bodies of about 5,500 unidentified Muslim men, women and children.

It should be noted that the funeral prayers of seven unidentified Muslim men will be offered at Jama Masjid Dar-ul-Shifa on Thursday. The prayer will be held after Zohar. Maulana Qari Muhammad Abdul Bari will offer namaz-e-janaza while Syed Khwaja Maazuddin Ashrafi Khalifa AllamaMadaniMiyan Ashrafi will offer prayers for forgiveness of the departed souls.

Editor of Siasat Zahid Ali Khan started the movement for disposing of unidentified Muslim bodies in 2003. Since then, on average 20 to 25 unidentified Muslim bodies have been buried every month in various graveyards in the city and suburbs.

News Editor of Siasat Amer Ali Khan receives letters from different police stations of Hyderabad and Secunderabad requesting the burial of bodies of unidentified Muslim men and women. Siasat Millat Fund is doing this service with the cooperation of its generous donors, otherwise, before 2003, the bodies of unknown Muslim men and women were burnt due to lack of resources. May Allah (SWT) give the donors and people involved in this noble cause with best reward for this good deed.

It should be noted that former Asst.Sub-Inspector Syed Zahid Hussain Shah Qadri has played an important role in this noble cause and he has been engaged in this noble work with his team for 18 years.

Maulana Muhammad Hameeduddin Aqeel Husami, Maulana Qabool Pasha Suttari, Sheikh-ul-Jamia Nizamia Mufti Khalil Ahmed, Ameer Jamia Nizamia Maulana Akbar Nizamuddin, Maulana Mufti Sadiq Mohiuddin Fahim, Maulana Ghulam Nabi Shah Naqshbandi, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani, Maulana Syed Khwaja Maazuddin Ashrafi, Maulana Arshad Qasmi, Maulana Jafar Pasha and other scholars have attended the funeral prayers.

According to Syed Zahid Hussain Shah Qadri, Muhammad Abdul Jalil, who has gone to perform Umrah, said on the phone that during the tawaf, he prayed especially for those who contributed to the Millat Fund and also prayed for forgiveness for the departed souls.

It is pertinent to mention here that Syed Zubair Hashmi, Syed Abdul Mannan, Muhammad Abdul Jalil, Samiullah Khan, Muhammad Jafar, Muhammad Afsar, Inayatullah Khan, Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Iqbal, Sheikh Abdul Aziz, Osman Al-Hajri, Bushra Tabassum, Faheem-unissa participate in this noble work.