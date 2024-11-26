574 applications received at Prajavani in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A total of 574 applications were received by the Telangana government during the Prajavani programme on Tuesday, November 29, held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

According to officials, the highest number of applications were received by the minority welfare department,198. Whereas the energy department received 99, the panchayati raj and rural development department received 98 applications, 55 for revenue and 26 for the education department.

Additionally, 4 applications for pravasi and other departments received 94 applications.

On November 25, The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ilambarti attended the Prajavani public hearing programme and received 126 applications

In a department-wise breakdown of 46 complaints received at the programme where 21 grievances were addressed to the town planning department while five were to the health and family welfare department.

Also Read GHMC commissioner attends Prajavani, receives 126 applications

Additionally, four grievous applications were submitted to the electrical department, two each to the departments of sports, chief engineer maintenance department, estate department, labour department, housing departments, while one grievance was submitted to the vigilance department.

As many as 80 complaints were zonal-based complaints where 33 complaints were related to the Kukatpally zone, nine to the Serilingampally zone, 14 to the LB Nagar zone, 21 to the Secunderabad zone, and three to the Charminar zone. No applications were submitted for the Khairatabad zone.

On November 19, the Prajavani programme received a total of 614 applications held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

According to officials, 210 applications were received by the backward-class welfare department, 112 complaints by the panchayati raj and rural development department, 75 grievances by the power department, 65 revenue-related issues, 38 for the home department, two for Pravasi Prajavani and 112 for other departments.

The applications were reviewed by state planning commission vice chairperson Dr Chinna Reddy who attended the event in person.