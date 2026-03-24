58-year-old man booked for raping minor girl in Thane

No reason was specified for the delay in filing the complaint by the victim's family.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th March 2026 11:57 am IST
Minor girl raped by cousin attempts suicide and dies while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, March 4.
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Thane: Police have registered a case against a 58-year-old man for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said on Tuesday, March 24.

The accused allegedly committed the crime between December 2025 and February this year after luring the victim under some pretext to his house at Nizampura in the Bhiwandi area, an official from Bhoiwada police station said.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s family, the police on Sunday registered a case against the accused under sections 64 (rape) and 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Subhan Haleem

No reason was specified for the delay in filing the complaint by the victim’s family.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th March 2026 11:57 am IST

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