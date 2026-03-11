Teenager booked for beating up woman TC at Thane railway station

Thane: An 18-year-old female passenger allegedly assaulted a woman ticket checker on a foot overbridge at Thane railway station after being asked to show her ticket, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday when the 39-year-old head TC was checking tickets.

The teenager, who was talking on her mobile phone, refused to show her ticket. When asked for her ID, she showed a PAN card instead of the Aadhaar card, leading to a heated argument between them, a railway police official said on Tuesday.

The passenger then allegedly hit the TC’s face with her mobile phone, he said.

The TC subsequently took the accused to the station manager’s office, where she was identified as a local resident, involved in housekeeping and beauty services.

The police were called and a case was registered against her under provisions of the Indian Railway Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.