59-year-old man found murdered in Telangana’s Vikarabad

Police identified the victim as Vadde Bujjappa, a resident of Yanki village in Doulatabad mandal.

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Image shows the lifeless body of a young boy on a hospital bed, related to a murder case
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Hyderabad: A 59-year-old man was found murdered at his residence in Telangana’s Vikarabad on Monday, September 14.

Police identified the victim as Vadde Bujjappa, a resident of Yanki village in Doulatabad mandal. Unidentified assailants reportedly murdered Bujjappa, the police said, with the murder coming to light when a neighbour came to the victim’s residence to meet him.

After being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and shifted Bujjappa’s body to a government hospital for an autopsy. Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Doulatabad Police said, “Bujjappa’s body was found in his house at 1:30 pm. We are investigating the reason for the murder and no arrest has been made yet.”

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Subhan Bakery

A case of murder has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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