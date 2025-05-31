6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s Hokkaido

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Kushiro, on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, Saturday, May 31, at 14:07 local time, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km (12 miles). No tsunami warning was issued.

The main tremor was followed by several aftershocks: a magnitude 4.4 at 14:19 near Kushiro, a 3.5 off the coast of Shikoku at 16:45, and a 4.7 again near Kushiro at 17:07.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Authorities remain vigilant, monitoring for further seismic activity.