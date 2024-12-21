6 arrested in Telangana’s Jagtial for dacoity with toy pistols

Hyderabad: Police in Jagtial have apprehended six individuals linked to a dacoity that occurred in Beerpur last week.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, and authorities recovered stolen items valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, including ten tolas of gold jewellery, Rs 10,000 in cash, six mobile phones, a motorcycle, and two toy pistols used during the crime.

According to Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar, the incident took place around 5 am on December 14 when the suspects broke into the home of Kasam Eashwariah, a grocery store owner.

They threatened him and his wife with toy pistols, assaulted them, and bound them with cloth strips before making off with cash and valuables.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and formed a special team to track down the culprits. The arrested individuals have since been placed in judicial remand