Islamabad: There was a time, around 7 to 8 years ago, when the Pakistani television industry produced only a handful of dramas each year. Despite the limited number, most of them went on to become memorable classics thanks to their unique stories and strong performances.

Fast forward to today, and the landscape has changed dramatically. New dramas are being launched almost every week, making competition tougher than ever. While not every show manages to leave a mark, a few current dramas have successfully captured viewers’ attention and are well worth adding to your watchlist.

Best Pakistani dramas of 2026

1. Zanjeerein

One of the most talked-about dramas currently on air is Zanjeerein, starring Sajal Aly, Ameer Gilani, and Sahar Hashmi. Written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shahzad Kashmiri, the HUM TV drama premiered on April 29. Set in a breathtaking mountainous region, the story revolves around family traditions, power struggles, and a forbidden love caught in the middle of a dangerous blood feud.

With 15 episodes aired so far, the drama continues to keep audiences hooked with its gripping narrative.

2. Aik Mohabbat Aur

Aik Mohabbat Aur is a refreshing romantic drama airing on Green Entertainment. Featuring Ahad Raza Mir and Maya Ali in lead roles, the series tells the story of a divorced single mother who unexpectedly finds love with a man who has never been married. By tackling societal perceptions and challenging traditional norms, the drama offers a progressive take on modern relationships.

Having premiered on June 8, the show has aired four episodes so far and is already generating significant buzz.

3. Zabt

For fans of emotional family dramas, Zabt has emerged as a strong contender. Airing daily on Geo Entertainment, the drama is written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Tahseen Khan. Starring Sachal Afzal, Zoha Tauqeer, and Daniyal Khan, the story explores love, betrayal, family rivalries, and the emotional consequences of societal pressures.

With 16 episodes already broadcast, Zabt has managed to build a loyal audience.

4. Humrahi

Humrahi continues to be one of Geo Entertainment’s most-watched dramas. Bringing together the popular on-screen pair Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari, the drama focuses on love, heartbreak, sacrifice, and complex relationships. Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Babar Javaid, the series premiered on March 27 and has consistently received praise for its emotional storytelling and strong performances.

So far, 24 episodes have aired.

5. Sirf Shabana

HUM TV’s Sirf Shabana stands out for its strong female protagonist and mature storytelling. Starring Sohai Ali Abro, Adeel Husain, and Durab Khalil, the drama follows an educated and independent woman who refuses to conform to traditional stereotypes. The show’s realistic approach and empowering narrative have resonated with viewers, helping it build a dedicated fanbase.

A total of 24 episodes have been aired to date.

6. Bas Tera Saath Ho

Another drama enjoying immense popularity is Bas Tera Saath Ho on ARY Digital. Led by Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed, the story centers on a mistreated orphan who gradually discovers his self-worth and strength with the support of a courageous young woman. The emotional storyline and compelling performances have struck a chord with audiences, making it one of the channel’s most successful ongoing dramas.

The series has aired 14 episodes so far.

With a mix of romance, family drama, emotional storytelling, and strong performances, these dramas are among the most talked-about Pakistani shows currently on television. If you haven’t started watching them yet, they may be worth adding to your watchlist.

Are you following any of these dramas? Let us know your favorite in the comments below.