6 Best Pakistani dramas of Maya Ali to watch after Sunn Mere Dil

Islamabad: Maryam Tanveer Ali, popularly known as Maya Ali, is one of the most celebrated stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry right now. From her humble beginnings with a minor role in Durr-e-Shehwar, Maya has climbed her way to become one of the most sought-after actresses in Lollywood.

Currently, she is making waves for her role as Sadaf Namdar in the ongoing hit drama Sunn Mere Dil alongside Wahaj Ali. Maya is once again proving her mettle as an actress. As the drama continues to gain traction and rise in TRPs, let’s take a look at some of her best TV dramas that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Maya Ali’s Best Pakistani Dramas

1. Pehli Si Mohabbat

A romantic drama that premiered in 2021, Pehli Si Mohabbat features Maya Ali alongside Sheheryar Munawar. This emotional tale of love, written by Faiza Iftikhar, showcases the ups and downs of relationships and leaves a lasting impact.

2. Mann Mayal

This iconic romantic drama starring Maya Ali and Hamza Ali Abbasi tells the heartfelt story of Manahil (Mannu) and Salahuddin, two neighbors who fall deeply in love. Mann Mayal became a massive hit, earning Maya widespread acclaim.

3. Diyar-e-Dil

Released in 2015, Diyar-e-Dil narrates the story of Wali and Faarah, who must unite their estranged families by agreeing to a forced marriage. This family drama remains one of Maya’s most memorable performances.

4. Jo Bichar Gaye

Based on true events from 1970–71, Jo Bichar Gaye portrays the political turmoil during the separation of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Maya Ali’s gripping performance in this historical drama was widely praised.

5. Yunhi

Aired in 2023, Yunhi tells the story of Dawood and Kaneez Fatima, two individuals with different upbringings but the same cultural roots. As they navigate their differences, a beautiful love story unfolds.

6. Aunn Zara

This 2013 romantic comedy follows the story of Aunn and Zara, two individuals with contrasting personalities who get married under unique circumstances. The light-hearted drama remains a fan favorite.

Maya Ali’s versatility and on-screen charm have not only won her fans in Pakistan but also across the border in India, where her dramas are in high demand. If you’re looking for captivating stories and powerful performances, these dramas are a must-watch!