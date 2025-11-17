As the year inches towards the finish line, Hyderabad slips into its most festive, social months. It is also during this time that the city comes alive with a string of lifestyle exhibitions. From fashion and home decor to gourmet food and wedding essentials, November and December are always packed with various pop-ups.

This year too, there is an interesting lineup of exhibitions that promise discovery, inspiration and a whole lot of retail therapy. So, whether you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe, shop for the wedding season or simply soak in the season’s buzz, here are six exhibitions you should definitely not miss.

List of upcoming expos happening in Hyderabad 2025

1. Jashn-e-Bazaar

Hosted by popular food blogger Dr Foodie, Jashn-e-Bazaar 6.0 is bringing a Winter Wonderland to Hyderabad. This bazaar combines culinary delights, fashion, and art, offering something for every interest.

When? November 22 and 23

Where? King’s Palace, Guddimalkapur

Timing- 2 pm onwards

2. District Bazaar

Organised by Anam Mirza, this two-day lifestyle exhibition brings together food, shopping, art and crafts, music and entertainment in a community-driven space. In this edition, you can expect over 100 curated shopping stalls, sufi dance, sand art, petting zoo, candlelight concert, live sitar performance, magic show, food stalls and much more.

When? November 29 and 30

Where? King’s Place, Guddimalkapur

Ticket- Rs. 100 (Available on Swiggy Scenes)

3. Dastkar Bazaar

Organised by the NGO Dastkar, this bazaar is a celebration of handmade Indian handicrafts. Coming to Hyderabad after a 2-year hiatus, you can expect handlooms, jewellery, accessories, home decor, festive collections and regional cuisine from all over the country in this bazaar.

When? November 26 to December 2

Where? Kamma Sangham Hall, Ameerpet

Timing- 11 am to 8 pm

4. The Aangan

Curated by YouTuber Zainab Aly, The Aangan is bringing a carnival-themed exhibition to Hyderabad this time. The event will feature lots of shopping, food stalls, musical performances, a Disney light show, live performances and a Disney parade.

When? December 12, 13, 14

Where? King’s Palace, Guddimalkapur

Timing- 2 pm to 11 pm

5. Sunday Soul Sante

One of India’s most vibrant flea markets, this event combines art, food, music, and a flea-shopping experience. The Sante features 200-plus curated stalls, live musicians, food trucks, and family-friendly interactive workshops.

When? December 14

Where? Hitex Exhibition Center, Hitech City

Timing– 11 am to 10 pm

Tickets- To be announced

6. Hyderabad National Book Fair

A long-running winter fair in Hyderabad, where you can browse through hundreds of stalls of books across genres. Apart from book stalls, this fair also includes food stalls, art and crafts stalls, book launches, literary discussions, cultural shows, and special programs for students.

When? December 19 to 29

Where? NTR Stadium, Lower Tank Bund