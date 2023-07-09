6 former JKLF militants detained for ‘bid to revive movement’

Police didn't not elaborate if the detainees were arrested or let go after verification

Published: 10th July 2023 2:06 am IST
Srinagar: Police on Sunday said it detained a group of former JKLF terrorists who were planning to revive separatist politics in Kashmir.

“A Search was conducted on basis of credible info about meeting of some ex-trts (terrorist) of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar. They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & Hurriyat,” the Srinagar Police tweeted.

The police did not further elaborate if the persons were arrested or let go after verification.

