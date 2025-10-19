It is that time of the year when everything feels a little more relaxed, and everyone wants to get out of the office, take a break from deadlines and unwind before the year ends. It is also the time when South India transforms beautifully, offering the perfect mix of pleasant weather and scenic charm. Luckily, for Hyderabadis, these places are some of the most stunning getaways that are close enough for a weekend escape, yet far enough to feel like a proper break.

Siasat.com explores six underrated places in South India that are perfect to explore between October to December.

Best places to visit in South India during winters

1. Agumbe, Karnataka

Tucked away in the Western Ghats, Agumbe is often called the “Cherrapunji of South India” for its mist-covered hills and lush rainforests. Known for its breathtaking sunsets and biodiversity, it is a paradise for trekkers and nature lovers. Visitors can explore Barkana Falls, one of the tallest waterfalls in India, take scenic forest drives, and stop by the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station. The post-monsoon months bring out Agumbe’s true beauty, with clear skies and emerald-green landscapes.

2. Pollachi, Tamil Nadu

Located near Coimbatore, Pollachi is a peaceful countryside town surrounded by endless coconut groves and the majestic Anamalai Hills. It is ideal for those seeking a slow, scenic escape- you can go boating at Aliyar Dam, visit Monkey Falls for a refreshing dip, or explore the nearby Anamalai Tiger Reserve for wildlife sightings. Pollachi is also known for its local markets selling fresh produce, handmade crafts, and the warmth of its small-town charm.

3. Athirapilly, Kerala

Home to Kerala’s largest waterfall, Athirapilly is often dubbed the “Niagara of South India.” The Chalakudy River gushes down from 80 feet, surrounded by dense forests that come alive after the monsoon. Apart from admiring the majestic Athirapilly and nearby Vazhachal Falls, visitors can take nature walks, go birdwatching, or explore Thumboormuzhi Dam and its butterfly park. The area is peaceful yet dramatic, making it one of Kerala’s most scenic and underrated spots.

4. Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh

Famous as “the Kashmir of Andhra,” Lambasingi is one of the few places in South India that occasionally experiences frost during winter. Perched in the Eastern Ghats, this small village is known for its misty mornings, coffee plantations, and tranquil viewpoints. Tourists can visit the Thajangi Reservoir, trek through lush trails, or simply soak in the cool air that feels like a world away from the plains. It’s the perfect escape for Hyderabadis seeking a hill-station vibe without travelling too far.

5. Gokarna, Karnataka

A quieter alternative to Goa, Gokarna blends spirituality with scenic coastal charm. The Mahabaleshwar Temple draws devotees year-round, while the serene beaches like Om, Kudle, and Half Moon attract backpackers and yoga lovers alike. Visitors can enjoy cliffside walks, beachside cafes, water sports, or simply relax by the Arabian Sea. The laid-back pace and rustic vibe make Gokarna an ideal destination to unwind before the year ends.

6. Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Set in the Shevaroy Hills near Salem, Yercaud is a tranquil hill station known for its coffee plantations, cool climate, and pristine lake. Visitors can enjoy a boat ride on Yercaud Lake, visit viewpoints like Pagoda Point for panoramic valley views, and trek to Kiliyur Falls. Less commercialised than Ooty or Kodaikanal, Yercaud offers a quiet, refreshing getaway surrounded by greenery. It is the kind of place where time seems to slow down.

