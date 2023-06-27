6 Highest-paid hosts of Bigg Boss and their huge salaries

Mumbai: Bigg Boss has been India’s most loved reality television show that often makes headlines for its controversies and drama. The first show of the franchise was released in Hindi and debuted in 2006. Today the reality show has extended its franchise to various other Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam.

The hosts of Bigg Boss have always been A-listers from the respective movie industries including big stars like Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan. Subject to their stardom, the actors have been known to receive shiny paychecks for hosting the reality show.

Let’s have a look at how much money these actors take home for hosting Bigg Boss.

Host of Bigg Boss and their remunerations

1. Salman Khan – Bigg Boss Hindi

The actor has hosted the show for 13 seasons. There were rumors that Salman charged Rs 1000 crores from the producers, but he denied all the allegations. According to reports, the actor was paid Rs 12 crore per week and later increased his fees to Rs 25 crore per episode. The actor saw a huge hike in his remunerations where he reportedly got paid Rs 43 crores per episode of the show’s last season Bigg Boss 16. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 but his fee for the same has not been disclosed yet.

2. Kichcha Sudeep – Bigg Boss Kannada

After the success of the Hindi show of the franchise, the Kannada version of Bigg Boss debuted in 2013. The show has had 11 seasons including all its formats. All the seasons have been hosted by Kannada movie star Sudeep Sanjeev. When the actor signed his contract with Colors channel back in 2015, his fees were Rs 20 crores in total for the next 5 years. The fans of the actor started comparing the actor’s fees to Salman’s fees. According to reports the actor has received a hike in his fees for the last season.

3. Kamal Haasan – Bigg Boss Tamil

The celebrated actor who will be seen in the pan-Indian production Project K along with Deepika and Prabhas is making headlines for his remuneration for the 7th season of the reality tv show. According to reports, the actor has quoted a sum of a whopping Rs 130 crores as salary. Last year it was rumored that Haasan will be exiting the show, but the latest news says otherwise.

4. Nagarjuna – Bigg Boss Telugu

The last season of the show was aired in 2022 and according to reports, the Tollywood superstar was paid Rs 12 lakhs per episode which totaled Rs 12 crores for the whole season. There were also reports of the actor being paid Rs 15 crores for hosting the 6th season of the franchise.

5. Mahesh Manjrekar – Bigg Boss Marathi

Several media outlets reported that the actor charged Rs 25 Lakhs for hosting Bigg Boss Marathi 3, making it Rs 3.5 crores for the whole season. There was no official confirmation if the quoted price was the same or not.

6. Mohanlal – Bigg Boss Malayalam

The Malayalam version of the show started in 2018 and gained popularity rapidly. Veteran actor Mohanlal has been the host of the show since its inception. When the show premiered the actor was paid Rs 12 crores for the whole season. Even though the remuneration for the recent season has not been revealed, the fees might be on the same lines as the last season of the show which was Rs 70 Lakhs per episode.