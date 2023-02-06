6 killed, 36 injured in traffic accident in Turkey

The bus was travelling from the southeastern province of Diyarbakir to the Bodrum district of the southwestern province of Mugla, it added.

Published: 6th February 2023
6 killed, 36 injured in traffic accident in Turkey
Representative Image

Ankara: Six people were killed and 36 others injured in a traffic accident in the western Turkish province of Afyonkarahisar.

A passenger bus overturned after the driver lost control of the bus in Karabedir village of Dinar district on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Demiroren news agency report.

Several rescue teams were dispatched to the scene after the accident.

