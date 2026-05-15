6 killed after tractor falls off bridge near Munirabad in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a tragic road accident near Munirabad in Koppal district of Karnataka, six people, including a child, were killed after a tractor fell off the Tungabhadra bridge following a collision with a tanker on Friday, May 15.

The accident occurred under the limits of the Munirabad Police Station when a tanker reportedly rammed into the tractor from behind while the victims were travelling to the Huligemma fair. Due to the impact, the tractor driver lost control and the vehicle plunged off the bridge.

The deceased have been identified as Kenchappa (35), Mahantesh (18), Bharat (1), Savita (12), Maresh and Gouramma. Police said all the victims belonged to Marlayanahalli village in Kudligi taluk of Vijayanagara district.

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More than 10 people sustained serious injuries in the mishap and were rushed to hospitals in Hospet and Koppal for treatment. Officials fear the death toll may rise as some of the injured remain in critical condition.

Bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the government hospital mortuary in Hospet for postmortem examination. Senior police officers, including Koppal Superintendent of Police (SP) L Arasiddi, visited the hospital and gathered information from the injured.

Scenes of grief unfolded outside the mortuary as family members broke down after learning about the deaths of their loved ones. Emotional visuals of relatives consoling each other moved many onlookers to tears.

Police have registered a case and further investigation into the accident is underway.