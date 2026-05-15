Four members of family killed after house roof collapses during heavy rain

Vijayapura: In a tragic incident, four members of a family, including two children, were killed after the roof of a house collapsed during heavy rain at Moratagi village in Almel taluk of Vijayapura district on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Gurunath Badiger (35), his wife Jyoti Badiger (28), and their daughters Kalamma Badiger (13) and Keerthi Badiger (9).

According to preliminary information, Gurunath had been carrying out renovation work on his own house, due to which the family had temporarily shifted to an old rented house in the village.

Heavy rain lashed the region on Wednesday night, and the old structure reportedly could not withstand the impact. The roof of the house suddenly collapsed while the family members were asleep inside.

All four were trapped beneath the debris and died on the spot before help could arrive.

Personnel from the Sindagi Police Station and the fire and emergency services rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched rescue operations.

Officials continued efforts to remove the debris and recover the bodies from the collapsed structure.

The tragic death of all four members of the same family has cast a pall of gloom over Moratagi village. Grieving relatives and villagers gathered near the site as scenes of mourning and emotional outbursts unfolded following the incident.