6 Men Anushka Sharma dated before marrying Virat Kohli

Mumbai: It is Anushka Sharma’s birthday and she turns 36 today. The actress, who has been in the industry for years now, is happily married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. They have been married since 2017 and are dotting parents to two adorable kids. Their joy got doubled when Vamika came in 2021 and Akaay in 2024.

Just like other celebrities, Anushka too has been involved in many relationships in the past, before marrying Virat Kohli. Did you know, that after being in a relationship for years, she also broke up with Virat before marriage?

Let’s delve into the intriguing love affairs and breakups in the life of Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma’s Relationship Timeline

Zoheb Yusuf

Before entering the film industry, Anushka was reportedly in a relationship with Zoheb Yusuf, a model and actor. However, this romance remains shrouded in mystery, as neither party confirmed it publicly. Their paths diverged, and Anushka embarked on her acting journey.

Ranveer Singh

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh shared electrifying chemistry in the film “Band Baaja Baaraat.” Their sizzling on-screen romance sparked rumors of an off-screen affair. Although they never confirmed their relationship, their camaraderie fueled gossip mills. Years later, they reunited on-screen in Zoya Akhtar’s “Dil Dhadakne Do,” proving that their professional bond remained intact even after their personal split.

Shahid Kapoor

Anushka and Shahid Kapoor were briefly linked together. Their interactions during the filming of “Badmaash Company” led to speculation about a budding romance. However, neither party confirmed the relationship, and it fizzled out without much fanfare.

Ranbir Kapoor

Anushka and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted hanging out together, sparking rumors of a potential connection. While they never officially dated, their friendship remained amicable. Their casual outings fueled gossip columns, but the truth behind their bond remains a mystery.

Suresh Raina

Anushka and Indian cricketer Suresh Raina shared a close bond. Although they denied dating, rumors swirled about a deeper connection. Some even speculated that Raina might marry Anushka. However, their friendship remained platonic, and both moved on with their respective lives.

Arjun Kapoor

After her breakup with Ranveer Singh, Anushka got close to Arjun Kapoor. Their friendship blossomed, but it never escalated into a romantic relationship. They continued to support each other professionally while maintaining a cordial bond.

Virat Kohli: The High-Profile Love Story

The most significant chapter in Anushka’s love life unfolded with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Their initial awkward meeting during a shampoo ad shoot blossomed into a deep bond. Their courtship remained private, but their dreamy Tuscany wedding in 2017 made headlines. The arrival of their daughter, Vamika, further solidified their relationship.

Breakup Rumors and Reunion

Anushka and Virat faced breakup rumors at various junctures. In 2016, they officially split, only to reunite later. Their enduring love story has weathered storms, and they continue to stand by each other’s side.

Fans even are well aware of the reports of Anushka and Virat unfollowing each other on social media. Such a situation was triggered after Anushka rejected Virat’s proposal of a secret vacation as the actress was busy in Sultan with Salman Khan.