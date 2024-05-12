6 minors held for killing Ajmer cleric, claim he sexually exploited them

Jaipur: Six minors have been detained for the murder of a mosque cleric, who allegedly sexually exploited them, in the Ramganj area of Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

Mohammad Tahir (30) was beaten to death on the night of April 26.

Superintendent of Police (Ajmer) Devendra Vishnoi said the investigation had stalled before the six minors who lived with him in the mosque were questioned. They confessed to have murdered the cleric as he used to exploit them sexually.

The minors have been detained, he added.

The police said the minors mixed sleeping pills in Tahir’s food and then beat him with sticks. Later, they informed the police that three masked men had entered the mosque and attacked the cleric, the police said.

Tahir used to teach children in the mosque.

