6 Pakistani actors who refused to work in Bollywood

Hyderabad: Pakistani actors have undoubtedly won the hearts of millions worldwide with their extraordinary talent and captivating performances. From their beauty to their intelligence and versatility, these actors possess a remarkable blend of qualities that make them true entertainers.

However, in the dynamic world of entertainment, where collaborations between different film industries are common, there have been instances where Pakistani actors have firmly declined offers to work in Bollywood. Check out the list of actors below.

List of Pakistani Celebrities Who Turned Down Big Bollywood Offers

1. Mehwish Hayat

This charming lady was given a role in Jut James Bond, starring Jimmy Shergill. She was also offered Huma Qureshi’s role in Dedh Ishqiya and Aishwarya Rai’s role in Fanney Khan, but she declined due to her busy schedule.

2. Humayun Saeed

The Bin Roye actor is said to have had numerous solid offers from big B-town producers. However, in an interview with Pakistan’s The News, he stated unequivocally that he was “not in the mood to work in Bollywood.”

“I have no objections to working in Bollywood, but it has to be a really compelling project; otherwise, I have no desire to attend,” the actor remarked.

3. Ayeza Khan

Imtiaz Ali offered this Meray Paas Tum Ho actor a film. But, on BOL Nights, she confessed that, while she enjoyed the script, she had to turn down the offer because working on a Pakistani production seemed like the proper thing to do at the time.

4. Faisal Qureshi

This talent powerhouse was reportedly offered multiple projects in Bollywood. He refused to perform them, however, because the script was not as good as he had hoped.

5. Hamza Ali Abbasi

The Pyarey Afzal actor decided to never work in India after Meekal Zulfiqaar debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Baby!

Taking to Facebook, he said that he was initially offered the role in the movie but turned it down as it had anti-Pakistani content

6. Sanam Jang

When famous Bollywood filmmakers came to this Alvida alumni’s door, she politely declined! Working in India was “out of the question,” the actress explained to Pakistan’s Aurora magazine.

“When I said I would not do bold scenes, they replied they could ‘cheat’, but even if they cheat a scene, the audience will think I have done it,” she claimed.