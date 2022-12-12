6 South actors who are charging over 100cr per movie

Hyderabad: In past few years, we have seen how south cinema garnered attention from people not just in India, but from across the world. From Baahubali to KGF to RRR, there is no doubt that South industry has churned out some excellent and most-expensive movies. It also boasts of having some real talents stars who easily attract audiences to the theatres with their massive popularity.

And yes, looking at the actors’ massive stardom, it comes as no surprise that the actors are paid handsome bucks per project. In this write-up, let’s have a look at the stars who are charging over 100cr per as their remuneration per project.

Kamal Haasan

After the success of his blockbuster film Vikram, the veteran star Kamal Haasan is now concentrating on his next Indian 2 which is directed by S. Shankar. It is being said that the actor is demanding over Rs 130cr for the same.

Thalapathy Vijay

One of the most successful Tamil stars, Thalapathy Vijay reportedly received Rs 100cr for Beast. For his upcoming film Varisu, the actor is said to have charged Rs 125cr.

Rajinikanth

One of the biggest superstars in the country, Rajnikanth was paid Rs 100 crores as remuneration for his Annaathe. A report in Koimoi states that the superstar has now hiked his fee to Rs 150 crores.

Ajith Kumar

According to reports, Ajith Kumar, one of the most celebrated actors down south is charging Rs 105cr as his fee for films.

Prabhas

Actor Prabhas is considered as one of the highest paid actors in the Telugu film industry. The phenonimal success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series catapulted the Rebel star’s fame, so much so that he became the national heartthrob in very less time. Post Baahubali, Prabhas started charging Rs 75 crore per film. According to reports, his current remuneration is over Rs 100cr.

Allu Arjun

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, who is one of the most prominent stars of Telugu film industry, will be next seen in Pushpa’s sequel (Pushpa: The Rule). He is reportedly demanding Rs 125cr from the makers post the success of his Pushpa 1.