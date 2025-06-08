6 teenagers feared drowned in Godavari at Medigadda barrage

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening at the Medigadda barrage in Mahadevpur mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Telangana, where six teenagers went missing and are feared drowned in the Godavari River.

The group, all under 20 years old, had travelled to the river after attending a family wedding in Ambatipalli village.

They were joined by relatives from both Ambatipalli and Korlakunta villages, making up a party of eight accompanied by a middle-aged man, Patti Venkataswami.

The incident unfolded when the teenagers entered the river for a swim around 5:30 pm. According to officials, the boys were swept away by a sudden strong current.

The missing have been identified as Patti Madhusudhan, aged 18, Patti Shiva Manoj, aged 15, Thogari Rakshith, aged 13, and Karnala Sagar, aged 16, from Ambatipalli, and Pandu, aged 18 and Rahul, aged 19, from Korlakunta. Madhusudhan and Manoj were brothers, and their father, Patti Venkataswami, witnessed the tragedy unfold before his eyes.

One of the boys, Shiva, managed to swim to safety. Bystanders at the scene saw the group struggling and immediately alerted the barrage authorities and police. However, by the time help arrived, the six teenagers had already disappeared beneath the water. The families rushed to the spot and were inconsolable as rescue operations began.

Rescue efforts were launched immediately, with police deploying expert swimmers and setting up floodlights to continue the search into the night. The strong current, attributed to recent rains upstream and the open gates of the barrage, made the search particularly challenging.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu took stock of the situation and directed officials to intensify the search, while local police registered a case and began collecting details from the victims’ families.