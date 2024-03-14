6 Upcoming South Indian movies lined up for release in 2024

Hyderabad: In recent years, the South Indian film industry has emerged as a formidable force, captivating audiences not only within its regional boundaries but also across the nation and globally. With a surge in pan-India releases, Southern cinema is now poised to challenge Bollywood’s dominance. Let’s delve into the ‘top 6 Southern biggies’ that are gearing up to give tough competition to Bollywood in 2024.

List Of Upcoming Big South Movies 2024

1. Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. (Source: Instagram)

Before its release, the highly awaited sequel “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” starring Allu Arjun, is generating significant buzz. The action-packed film, scheduled for release on Independence Day, has reportedly set a record in the film rights market. With an impressive budget of Rs 500 crores, “Pushpa 2” has become one of the costliest Telugu films ever made, creating a lot of anticipation.

2. Devara

Jr.NTR’s Devara. (Source: Instagram)

Devara marks Jr NTR’s post-RRR release and also serves as the Telugu debut for Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Expectations are soaring for this intriguing offering. Directed by Koratala Siva, this movie has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. The movie is set to hit the screens on October 10 this year.

3. Kalki 2898 AD

Tollywood actor Prabhas (Source; X)

The anticipation builds as Kalki 2898 AD enters the scene. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this epic mythological-science fiction dystopian film boasts an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. But it’s Prabhas who leads the charge. The film’s budget, a staggering amount of over Rs. 600 crore, surpasses even the likes of Brahmastra and Baahubali. Prabhas aims to conquer not just India but the entire world, thanks to Baahubali. The movie is scheduled for release on May 9, 2024.

4. The Greatest of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time (2024)

This will reportedly be the last film before Thalapathi Vijay starts his innings in politics. Vijay is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the history of Kollywood, and even his mediocre films have done really well in the past. Despite mixed reviews from critics, Leo had a historic run at the global box office earning over Rs 600 crore. The ambitious action film is scheduled to release on August 15 and is likely to pair up with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and Ajay Devgn‘s Singham Again.

5. Kanguva

Surya’s Kanguva

Kanguva is an eagerly anticipated South Indian period action drama movie that will be released in six different languages. Directed by Siva and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja and V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley. The movie is scheduled to release on April 14, 2024. Kanguva was made on a budget of Rs. 350 crore.

6. Game Changer

Ram Charan’s Game Changer. (Source: X)

The upcoming Telugu movie Game Changer directed by Shankar with Ram Charan as lead is one that the Telugu audience is excitedly waiting for. The film produced by Dil Raju costs 170 cr. Kiara Advani acts as a female lead in the movie. The Mega fans have been waiting in suspense for this film, and are now anxious to unfold the mysteries about this production. Game Changer is scheduled for a worldwide release in September 2024.