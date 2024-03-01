3 Upcoming Telugu movies which are pan-world & their budgets

Hyderabad: Telugu cinema has witnessed a remarkable surge in its pan-India reach and market growth. Films like Baahubali and Pushpa have catapulted Telugu cinema to new heights, garnering immense acclaim and a massive fan following across the globe.

With production costs rising to meet the demand for high-quality content, Telugu cinema is now expanding more, venturing into pan-world movies, creating unprecedented hype and anticipation among audiences worldwide.

Let’s delve into the exciting world of three mega-scale pan-world movies that are set to captivate audiences with their grandeur, star-studded casts, and ambitious storytelling. And guess what? They are all from Hyderabad — Telugu film industry.

Upcoming Tollywood Films 2024

Mahesh Babu SSMB 29

Director: SS Rajamouli

Budget: Estimated to be over Rs. 1000 crore

With the monumental success of Baahubali, director S. S. Rajamouli catapulted himself into the Pan India league, collecting over 1000 Crores at the box office. The epic saga, with its grandeur and captivating storytelling, captured the hearts of audiences across the nation.

But Rajamouli didn’t stop there. His next, RRR, took the concept of a pan-world film to new heights. The movie transcended borders, resonating with audiences globally. They brought glory to the country as the power-packed song ‘Naatu Naatu’ took India globally as it won the Oscar for ‘Original Song’.

And now, the excitement reaches a fever pitch as Rajamouli embarks on a new journey. For the first time ever, he collaborates with the charismatic Mahesh Babu for an upcoming global adventure project, tentatively titled SSMB29.

SSMB29 is expected to set new industry standards as it has a budget of over Rs 1000 crores, making it the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema. Mahesh recently traveled to Germany to prepare for his role by undergoing both mental and physical transformations.

Chelsea Elizabeth, an Indonesian actress, is rumored to be appearing in the next film opposite Mahesh Babu. The movie will begin production this June and KL Narayana is set to produce it.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule

Director: Sukumar

Budget: Estimated to be over Rs. 1000 crore.

Released in 2021, Pushpa emerged as a game-changer for the non-Rajamouli (SSR) market, catapulting them into the realm of global success. This Telugu-language action thriller, directed by Sukumar, struck a chord with audiences across India and beyond, grossing over Rs. 400 crores at the box office.

One of the much-anticipated movies of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is set to exceed expectations with promises of being “bigger and grander.” The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role and the project is currently in its last leg of shooting.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is creating a buzz with its massive budget of over Rs 500 crore. It is reported as one of the highest-budget films in India. The film is gearing up for a grand release on August 15, 2024. Adding to the excitement, Allu Arjun recently visited Berlin to represent Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival 2024. The audience also experienced the euphoria of ‘Pushpa’ on the big screen.

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Director: Nag Ashwin

Budget: Estimated to be over Rs. 600 crore

And now, the anticipation builds as Kalki 2898 AD enters the scene. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this epic mythological-science fiction dystopian film boasts an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. But it’s Prabhas who leads the charge. The film’s budget, a staggering amount of over Rs. 600 crore, surpasses even the likes of Brahmastra and Baahubali. Prabhas aims to conquer not just India but the entire world, thanks to Baahubali.

Kalki 2898 AD promises a whole new storyline, blending sci-fi and mythology. With the first trailer set to release soon, fans eagerly await this cinematic spectacle. Prabhas, the Rebel Star, stands poised to redefine the boundaries of Indian cinema, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage. The movie is scheduled for release on May 9, 2024.