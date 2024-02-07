Interesting update on Prabhas’ entry scene in Kalki 2898 AD

Interesting update on Prabhas' entry scene in Kalki 2898 AD
Prabhas' Introduction Scene In Kalki 2898 AD. (Source: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Pan-India superstar Prabhas, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, and megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan in lead roles. As the release date is slowly getting closer, fans are curious to know more and more inside updates on the movie. Here we have a latest update on Prabhas’ entry scene that will leave you all excited for sure!

Prabhas’ Introduction Scene In Kalki 2898 AD

Santosh Narayanan is the music director of this film. He is a famous composer who has worked in many Tamil films like Kabali, Kaala, Vada Chennai, and Jagame Thandhiram.

Narayanan recently stated in an interview “I am redoing the whole intro for Prabhas sir. I am creating something very special as Prabhas is a phenomenon. It has to be big and mass”

Kalki 2898 AD is a highly ambitious and visionary project that promises to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience. The movie was made with a whopping budget of Rs 600 Crores, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made in Indian cinema. The film’s music score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. It is set to hit the screens on May 9, 2024.

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will next be seen in the films The Raja Saab and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.

