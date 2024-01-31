Prabhas unwell, to undergo surgery again? Here’s what we know

Hyderabad: The Pan-Indian actor Prabhas has been enjoying the success of his recent release Salaar, an action-packed extravaganza movie helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, which scripted several records raking over Rs 400 crore at the box office in India.

While fans have been waiting for more latest updates on his next projects, fresh reports suggest that he is he is taking a short break and will return to work on movies in March.

As per reports, Prabhas is planning to take a month-long break and focus on his health. It is also said that Prabhas may travel to Europe for another surgery since he has not completely recovered from the injury and health will be his first priority in this break period. The decision is said to be critical for his health.

For the unversed, the actor had undergone knee surgery last year in Europe before Salaar release.

Prabhas has got many films on the cards like Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, Maruthi’s The Raja Saab with Malavika Mohanan. Nevertheless, before proceeding with these films, it is said that he has decided to take a quick break.