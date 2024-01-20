Prabhas getting hospitalised again? Fans concerned

Hyderabad: Prabhas, who has a huge fan following across the country, delivered a blockbuster at the end of 2023 with his ambitious project with writer-director Prashanth Neel. The film, titled Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire, broke many records in the actor’s career as well as in the Indian cinema industry. The actor is currently busy with several other films in his pipeline, but a piece of unfortunate news about him emerged on the internet and social media platforms.

According to reports, Prabhas has been suffering from knee pain for a long time. As the pain increased, doctors suggested surgery. Prabhas underwent surgery abroad last year. The Adipurush actor suffered persistent discomfort and pain.

Now, according to Filmibeat, Prabhas is set to undergo another surgery for his knee. The news is reportedly true, but the reasons for his surgery are unknown. Fans expressed concern and have wished him a quick recovery.

Prabhas has a successful career with his recent blockbuster, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” directed by Prashanth Neel. He is currently working on his next venture, “The Raja Saab,” directed by Maruthi. He also has two more projects lined up, ‘Salaar: Part 2’ and ‘Spirit’ by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.