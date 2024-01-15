Surprise announcement: Prabhas changes his name? Check here

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas, who faced setbacks with consecutive box office disappointments, is making a strong comeback. His latest release, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, has successfully earned Rs 600 crore worldwide, proving to be a turning point for the actor.

Amidst the buzz surrounding his upcoming project, Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas delighted fans on Sankranti by revealing his association with Maruthi Dasari’s new venture, The Raja Saab. The first look poster of the film was shared by Prabhas, showcasing him in a black shirt and printed lungi, exuding his usual charm.

However, what caught everyone’s eye was a subtle alteration in his name spelling on the poster – ‘Prabhass’ instead of the conventional ‘Prabhas.’ Whether this change is a typo or a deliberate shift influenced by numerology remains uncertain.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating more details about The Raja Saab, intrigued by Prabhass’s new cinematic venture and the mysterious tweak in his name.

Speaking about his new movie, The Raja Saab is said to be a horror-comedy with Prabhas playing the titular role. While sharing the poster, trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Prabhas essays the title role in #TheRajaSaab, a romantic-horror entertainer… #Maruthi – known for directing several successful #Telugu films – directs #TheRajaSaab… #FirstLook… Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibotla, the film will release in #Telugu, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayalam… Thaman S scores the music.”

It is also rumoured that Prabhas will play a double role in the movie.