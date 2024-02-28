Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: Just for one scene, makers spend Rs…

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated movie of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is set to exceed expectations with promises of being “bigger and grander.” The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role and the project is currently in its last leg of shooting.

Director Sukumar revealed a major highlight of Pushpa 2 in the form of the ‘Gangammathalli Jathara’ scene, creating a buzz among eager fans.

Allu Arjun (Image Source: x)

According to reports, this big scene is scheduled just before the interval and is expected to be a 30-minute extravaganza, showcasing Bunny in a spectacular appearance. The production of this sequence took over 35 days and makers have reportedly spent a whopping Rs 50 crores on just this one scene.

The ‘Gangammathalli Jathara’ episode is a blend of a song, a gripping fight sequence, and a touching sentimental scene. Insider sources hint at a crucial twist in the narrative during this episode.

Director Sukumar’s vision and storytelling prowess are expected to shine through in this highlight, leaving fans of Allu Arjun thrilled in theatres. Pushpa 2 is slated to hit the screens on August 15 this year.