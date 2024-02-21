Mahesh Babu to disappear for four months, wait what?

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the Tollywood superstar, needs no introduction. He has delivered many blockbusters that have made him a top star in the Telugu film industry. Known for his versatile performances, Mahesh has gained nationwide fame in the Indian film industry.

Guntur Kaaram, the most recent film from Mahesh directed by Trivikram Srinivas, came out for Sankranthi recently and it was a huge success at the box office – collected over Rs. 200 crore worldwide. The movie’s OTT game too is going strong.

Mahesh Babu’s Next Big Venture With Rajamouli

Mahesh Babu is excited as he gears up for his next big project. Teaming up with the acclaimed director S.S. Rajamouli, the actor is set to take audiences on a thrilling ride in a globe-trotting action-adventure film.

The actor recently made a trip to Germany in order to undergo a physical transformation. He is putting in a lot of effort to completely change his appearance, something that will surely shock both fans and audience.

Mahesh Babu has now made a shocking decision: starting in March, he will not be seen in public for 3 to 4 months, according to a report in Telugu Cinema. He wants to keep his new look for a film secret. Fans are excited to see what Mahesh looks like in the film.

#SSMB29 Movie Titles

The latest updates also indicate that Rajamouli has shortlisted two titles for his next film. Reports suggest that “Maharaja” and “Chakravarthy” are now being considered as SSMB29 titles. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

According to reports, SSMB29 is expected to set new benchmark industry standards as it has a budget of over Rs 1000 crores. This makes it the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema. Rumor has it that Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth will star alongside Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film, a movie set to start shooting in June. KL Narayana will be producing the movie.