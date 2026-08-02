6-year-old dies after being crushed under lorry in Hyderabad

The uncle allegedly tried to overtake a lorry, but an auto came in the way, and they fell off the scooter. At this moment, the lorry ran over the little girl.

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Accident scene in Hyderabad with a motorcycle under a truck and bystanders nearby.
6-year-old dies after being crushed under lorry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 6-year-old girl died after being crushed under a lorry in Padmanagar Phase-1 under the Balanagar Police Station limits on Sunday, August 2.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Balanagar Police Station said that the girl’s family was returning home after visiting a temple. The girl was travelling on a scooter along with her aunt and uncle.

The uncle allegedly tried to overtake a lorry, but an auto came in the way, and they fell off the scooter. At this moment, the lorry ran over the little girl.

Subhan Bakery

A video of the incident is making rounds on social media, where people can be seen screaming in anguish at the sight.

A case has been registered against the uncle and the lorry driver under section 106 (2) (causing death by rash and negligent driving). Both are currently in police custody.

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