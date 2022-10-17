60 Nigerians leave campus after brawl with Indians at G D Goenka University

Sixty Nigerian students from G D Goenka University in Gurugram left the campus after allegedly being assaulted by a group of Indian students on their hostel premises on October 14.

Currently staying in different locations in Delhi, the Nigerians fear for their lives and have approached the embassy for help.

According to the foreign students, the decision to leave the campus came after a scuffle broke out between them and Indian students while playing football.

Gd Goenka university Indian student attacking Africans student and the university can not control them pic.twitter.com/4BK3uTdqYj — Abdul_shallah (@abdul_shallah) October 15, 2022

A Nigerian student named Khaleel who said that on Friday argument broke out after the university management decided to have a mixed team.

“Our captain raised his objections regarding the decision to have a mixed team. Our sports officer decided to call off the match. Suddenly a few Indian students entered the field and before we knew it they started hitting us with iron rods. There were some outsiders also,” Khaleel was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Though the matter was resolved quickly, Khaleel alleges they were attacked by Indian students the following day.

“We were 63 Nigerians in total. We have left the campus out of fear,” said Khaleel.

However, Indian students have a different story to narrate. Sultan Khan, a pharmacy student alleged that it was the Nigerians who started the fight.

“On Saturday (October 15) I was attacked by 4-5 Nigerians who kept raining blows at me. I was finally rescued by my friends. I then lodged a complaint with the police,” Khan alleged.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Upasana Singh said that both sides have lodged complaints against each other.

“The two groups had an argument during a football match which escalated into a fight. We are scanning the CCTV visuals to get to the bottom of the truth,” the police official said.

Meanwhile, visuals of Indian students walking with sticks and rods and attacking Nigerians are being circulated on Twitter.