60% of Arab women exposed to digital violence

Over 60 percent of women in Arab countries have been exposed to digital violence, according to Saudi expert.

The consultant in intellectual security and behavior modification specialist Fahdah Al Arefi, said in her interview with Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya that, digital violence is linked to modern technology, and through it, abuse is done through social media against everyone, but against women in more specific way.

“This is the worst kind of violence because the victim deals with an anonymous person,” she adds.

She cited UN figures showing that around 85 percent of women around the world and more than 60 percent of the Arab world have experienced this violence.