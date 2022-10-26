612 people killed in floods across Nigeria

Abuja: The Nigerian government said 612 people have died and 3,219,780 others have been adversely impacted as a result of flooding in the country since the beginning of the monsoon season this year.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq said 1,427,370 people have been displaced and 2,776 others injured as a result of the flooding in some parts of the country, adding that 181,600 houses were partially damaged and another 123,807 were totally damaged, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Minister, 176,852 hectares of farmland were partially damaged, while 392,399 hectares of farmland were totally damaged.

The official confirmed the distribution of relief items to 21 states affected by the floods and stressed that the distribution of food and non-food items to other states was already ongoing.

“While specialised teams are on the ground, there are still some states and local governments that are inaccessible and hard to reach,” said Farouq, adding the Ministry is working with the military and other stakeholders with specialised skills and equipment to ensure means to reach hard-to-reach areas.

The Minister told reporters that the search and rescue workers have been on their toes since the flooding started and have continued to evacuate, relocate and refer victims to hospitals for immediate care.

According to earlier statements by the Nigerian government, floods have so far wreaked havoc in at least 31 states and the Abuja Federal Capital Territory this year.