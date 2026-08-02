648 children rescued in Malkajgiri’s Operation Muskan in July

Among the children rescued, 262 are from Telangana, and the remaininh 386 belong to other states.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Chidren rescued by Malkajgiri police during Operation Muskan
Chidren rescued by Malkajgiri police during Operation Muskan

Hyderabad: As many as 648 children trapped in child labour, begging or who went missing were rescued by the Malkajgiri police during a month-long Operation Muskan conducted from July 1 to 31.

Among the children rescued, 262 are from Telangana, and the remaining 386 belong to other states. As part of the initiative, eight special teams worked in coordination with the anti-human trafficking unit of the Malkajgiri Commissionerate to rescue the children.

The children were rescued from factories, hotels, workshops, construction sites, and commercial establishments. As part of the operation, special inspections were carried out at 36 hotspots, and 5,828 searches were conducted through the DARPAN application across 54 Child Care Institutions (CCIs).

Subhan Bakery

Security audits were also performed to assess aspects such as child safety, welfare, closed-circuit television cameras coverage, and medical facilities.

Awareness programmes conducted

As part of Operation Muskan, the Malkajgiri police conducted 97 awareness programmes on the eradication of child labour, reaching 2,210 traders, business owners, and workers. 205 FIRs and 390 General Diary (GD) entries were registered against those employing child labourers, and 205 employers or their representatives were arrested.

Following the operation, Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police, B Sumathi, said, “Children should hold books in their hands, not tools. It is the responsibility of the entire society to ensure a safe and dignified childhood for every child.”

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button