648 cr assistance provided to Telangana for 2024 floods: Centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, announced in the Lok Sabha that the central government has provided Rs 648 crore as assistance to Telangana following the devastating floods that occurred in September last year.

Responding to a question raised by Nalgonda MP Raghuveer, Rai stated that as of April 1, 2024, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) had a surplus of Rs 1,345.15 crore.

He emphasized that these funds are sufficient for undertaking relief and rehabilitation measures.

The floods in September 2024 caused widespread destruction across Telangana and neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana reported damages amounting to Rs 10,300 crore, with significant losses to infrastructure such as roads and bridges across 31 districts.

The state government had initially estimated damages at Rs 5,438 crore but revised them after further assessments.